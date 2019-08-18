Michelle Keegan couldn't live without Chinese takeaways.

The 32-year-old actress - who is married to Mark Wright - believes the key to feeling good is doing whatever makes her happy, including spending time with her loved ones and enjoying her favourite treats.

She said: ''Most importantly [to feel good], do whatever makes you happy. See friends and family, and take time out for yourself, doing what you love.

''Rest and get as much fresh air as possible, and make sure you still enjoy the occasional glass of wine and takeaway. Life without a Chinese takeaway just isn't worth living.''

The 'Our Girl' star also revealed she has grown more confident as she's gotten older.

She said:'' As I've got older, I've definitely become more comfortable in my own skin and more confident in who I am.

''There is so much pressure to look a certain way and I think it can be really harmful.

''We are all different and beautiful as we are.''

Despite her enviable figure, Michelle doesn't stick to a strict workout regime.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: ''I really don't have a set routine.

''I tend to work out when I'm in the mood and not put too much pressure on myself.

''I like doing group classes as I enjoy working out with other people and it's a really fun social environment. I love the satisfaction you get after a spin or HIIT class and I always feel a sense of achievement.

''If I'm not feeling like doing lots of cardio, I'll opt for a gentle flow yoga class.''