Michelle Keegan won't be joining the Wrights for a Kardashian-style reality show.

The 29-year-old actress - who is married to former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star Mark Wright - won't be joining her husband and his family should they be offered big money to star in a Kardashian-style reality TV show.

Speaking to Scott McGlynn, for the Scott McGlynn Show podcast, Leah - who is Mark's cousin - said: ''Never say never - it could be done one day. It would be amazing to get the family on one massive show, but Michelle Keegan is amazing actress and don't think a reality show will be for her.''

And should the former 'Coronation Street' star refuse to take part in any reality show offer, the Wrights could be stars of their own reality show instead.

She added: ''Yes that would be amazing, our kids will take over!''

Leah quit ITVBe show 'TOWIE' back in 2015 and she admits she would look to return to the Essex-based show but only if her other family members returned too.

She said: ''There's no need for me to be in there (on TOWIE), I'm married and my brother and cousins have left, If any return yes I will love to come back on the show, I love TOWIE.''

Jessica quit 'TOWIE' in February last year after a five-year stint on the show whilst Elliot quit in 2015 to pursue other business ventures and Mark walked away from the show in 2011 but returned briefly again in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

But despite not being on the screen anymore, Leah welcomes the return of former co-star Charlie King, who made a comeback after a four year absence from the show.

Speaking about his return, she added: ''Yes I love Charlie. I'm so happy he's come out, he's the loveliest guy ever. I'm so, so happy for him. I just want him to find a lovely man now.''