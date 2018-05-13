Michelle Heaton concedes she was ''stupid'' to decline counselling after going through an early menopause.

The 38-year-old singer has revealed she now intends to attend therapy after undergoing a double mastectomy reconstruction and total hysterectomy because she was a carrier of the faulty BRCA2 gene.

Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday newspaper, Michelle explained: ''Now I realise that is stupid. I am 100 per cent going to start it. I know I need it and I know you are not weak to ask for help.

''I should have had it a long time ago. I don't want to say I wanted to kill myself because that's not the case.''

Meanwhile, Michelle revealed last month that she blamed herself when her baby son contracted meningitis.

The former Liberty X singer underwent a double mastectomy in 2012 after she found out she was a carrier of the faulty gene and she admitted she thought it was her fault her son AJ, now four, developed the disease, which can kill in hours if it's not caught and treated in time, because she was unable to breastfeed him.

Michelle - who also has a six-year-old daughter called Faith - recalled: ''The midwives placed him on my chest and he began to root for milk. I felt awful because I couldn't feed him.

''Then at six weeks he got meningitis, which I convinced myself was due to a weakened immune system because I hadn't breastfed him. The guilt was immense and I developed postnatal depression.

''I knew logically that I shouldn't feel guilty, but at the time I felt so hormonal and emotional after everything I had been though and still had to go through.''