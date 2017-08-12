Michelle Heaton wants to renew her wedding vows next year.

The Liberty X singer and her husband Hugh Hanley recently celebrated their seventh anniversary and she is keen for them to affirm their commitment to one another in front of their children, Faith, five, and three-year-old AJ.

She said: ''We have discussed it. We've been married for seven years and together for 10, that's a milestone.

''And with Hugh's 40th birthday next year, it would make sense, so maybe next year.

''It would be lovely for the kids to be there now they can understand.''

While Hugh isn't so keen on the idea, he'd still go ahead with the ceremony because he knows it would make his wife and daughter happy.

He said: ''It doesn't appeal to me but I would do it if it was important for Michelle.

''If we were to do it, it'd be just the four of us, something intimate like the wedding on the beach in the Bahamas.

''Faith's at that age where she would be excited bu the experience of getting dressed up.''

Michelle has undergone a double mastectomy and hysterectomy because she had a high chance of developing breast or ovarian cancer, and is currently having hormone injections because she is going through early menopause.

And the couple believe her health problems have only made their relationship stronger.

The 38-year-old pop star told Britain's OK! magazine: ''Going through anything like that tests a relationship. Hugh has had to put up with a lot.

''Physically my body is very different from the woman he married. Hormonally I've changed too.

''I have amazing energy days but then I have low days where I can't snap out of this black cloud. I'm a bit Jekyll and Hyde sometimes and it's horrible to feel you have no control.

''But I'm getting better each day and you learn to see the signs of it coming on, so we're both learning every step of the way. It's definitely made us stronger than ever.''

Hugh agreed: ''It's definitely made us stronger. It's been rough. It hasn't been easy. When you go through any health issues together as a team and you lean on one another, it unifies that bond.''