Former Liberty X star Michelle Heaton has admitted she is in a ''difficult situation'' amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The 40-year-old pop star has gone into self-isolation at her home in Hertfordshire, South-East England, due to concerns she may have indirectly come into contact with a neighbour who has been infected with the virus.
Explaining her decision to self-isolate, Michelle shared: ''You can't write this ... basically a friend has come into contact with someone we know very well who has been confirmed...
''I do have a cough, maybe I'm over-thinking it. AJ had sniffles but kids get sniffles. It's a really delicate and difficult situation.''
Michelle is particularly concerned about the wellbeing of her children - Aaron Jay, six, and Faith, eight.
She told ITV's 'Lorraine' via a video link: ''I suppose I'm as clueless as everybody else ... I am taking that precaution because little AJ's immune system, when he had meningitis, it was very weak.
''The last thing we want as parents is to bring anything into a school ... as far as we are aware, we don't have it. It's just a precaution.''
Michelle first revealed her decision to self-isolate on Monday (09.03.20), when she took to social media to explain her thinking.
The former Liberty X star insisted her family is symptom-free, but revealed they were set to remain indoors as a precautionary measure.
Michelle - who has been married to the father of her children, Hugh Hanley, since 2010 - said on Instagram: ''To all those who may have been in contact with those who've had, have symptoms, or think it's them ... you are not alone! (sic)''
She later added: ''We DO NOT have symptoms... kids, me and Hugh, have been told to go about our normal daily life, unless we show symptoms!
''That's the advice & what's been explained to us from the authorities! However, for those at school with our children, we are keeping Faith and AJ, and myself on 'house isolation; after much deliberation, given the circumstances. (sic)''
