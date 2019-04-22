Michelle Heaton has an ''exciting and spontaneous'' sex life.

The 39-year-old star - who previously underwent a double mastectomy and hysterectomy to minimise her risk of developing cancer - has previously admitted going through an early menopause saw her libido plunge but now her physical relationship with husband Hugh Hanley is getting better and better.

She said: ''Our sex life is great - we keep things exciting and spontaneous.

''We don't have a 'sex night' though - we make it happen whenever we want. I couldn't be handling an organised sex night.''

Michelle - who has children Faith, seven, and AJ, five, with her spouse - thinks her relationship with Hugh has ''evolved'' since they met over 10 years ago, but things are just as strong as ever.

She said: ''I'm really happy at the moment. Life is busy, but good.

''Hugh is the most incredible husband and has got me through everything.

''Our love has evolved. It started off as pure passion, which is still there, but as well as fancying him, I have so much love for him as the father of my children and he's my best mate.''

While the former Liberty X singer doesn't feel as ''sexy'' as she used to, she's more ''comfortable'' with her body than ever before.

She told Closer magazine: ''I don't feel as sexy as I have done in the past, but I'm the most comfortable in my body that I've ever been.

''It used to be about being the hottest person in the room but what makes me feel sexy now is being comfortable in my skin.

''I'm not as svelte as I was, but I've realised that life isn't about that.''