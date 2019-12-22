Michelle Heaton is spending Christmas in a castle.

The 40-year-old singer - who has kids Faith, seven, and AJ, five, with husband Hugh Hanley - is performing in panto in Scotland so her family are planning to join her there this year and she's thrilled with their choice of accommodation.

She said: ''This year, I'm doing panto in Dumfries so we'll be spending Christmas there.

''We're actually staying in a castle, I'm very excited.

''Christmases at home are so lovely, but it'll be fun to be somewhere different on Christmas Day.''

The family made the choice to head north for Christmas after Michelle ran into difficulties getting back home last year.

She explained to Closer magazine: ''Last year, I was doing panto in York. I travelled back on Christmas Eve and it took five hours because I got stuck in a massive crash on the motorway. I ended up getting home at 2am. It was awful.''

But wherever the spend Christmas, the Liberty X singer likes to stick to the same festive traditions.

She explained: ''The night before Christmas, we always watch 'Santa Claus: The Movie' - the original one with Dudley Moore.

''Then, in the morning, we get the kids into our bed and have crumpets with melted butter and tea, before opening the presents. I can't wait already.''

Michelle has previously admitted she finds it hard being away from her family in the lead up to the festive season but is grateful panto offers her the opportunity to ''provide'' for them.

She said: ''That's the awful thing with my choice of career.

''I am away from my family a lot. But they know I come back and they know why I do it. I do it because I love it and I get to provide for my family.''