Michelle Heaton has got her sex drive back thanks to hormone replacement injections.

The Liberty X singer - who has two children, Faith, six, and four-year-old AJ, with husband Hugh Hanley - lost her libido after going through an early menopause after having a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy to lessen her chances of getting cancer.

Michelle admits the menopause took its toll on her health and resulted in her losing her appetite for sex but things are rapidly improving in the bedroom since she began the new treatment.

Speaking to the new issue of Closer magazine, she said: ''You can completely lose your libido with the menopause, because of the lack of testosterone in your body - that's what gives you your sexual urge.

''Being so exhausted as well really impacted too. But I've been having hormone replacement injections and that's helped me finally get my libido back. It's not the same but it's much better - and that's amazing.''

The 38-year-old singer is still struggling with tiredness and mood swings but she's gradually ''rediscovering'' her ''old'' self.

She said:'' I'm coping better. I'm rediscovering the old me. No matter how tired I am, I don't want to miss out on things and lose the whole of myself. I go on girls' nights out as often as I can, date nights every week, perform, and, of course, spend time with my children. I do whatever I can to find the buzz again. Don't get me wrong - life is still hard. I'm exhausted all the time, I'm grumpy, I'm irritable and I hate the fact my kids sometimes see my cry. But I'm always doing things that remind me I'm still fun.''

Michelle, 38, has struggled the most with the impact her fluctuating hormones have had on her children, because she has struggled to control her emotions on occasions in front of her kids.

She shared: ''The scariest moments for me are how my children see me. They shouldn't have to see their mummy cry. How do you explain to a four year old what hormones are? They don't understand them.

''They say, 'Daddy, why is mummy upset?' Then he gets upset because he doesn't know how to explain it. Give me pain and scarring any day of the week, and I can handle it. It's the effect of it on my loved ones that breaks my heart.''