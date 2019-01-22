Michelle Heaton doesn't want her kids to grow up and lose their virginity too soon and she worries they will bow to peer pressure when it comes to sex.
The 39-year-old singer waited until she was completely ready to have sex with a boyfriend whom she loved, but as a mother she fears that her kids, Faith, seven and four-year-old Aaron, will bow to pressure to have sex too early in their lives.
Writing in her column for Closer magazine, she said: ''I don't feel you should necessarily wait for the man you want to marry, but just for the one you want to spend that special moment with - rather than sleeping with someone for the sake of it. I do worry with my own children getting swept away by this 'fashion'.''
The former Liberty X member - who has her kids with husband Hugh Hanley - doesn't think there is a ''right age'' to have sex but she was pleased with how her first time went at the age of 17.
She explained: ''I lost my virginity when I was 17 and it was the right time for me - I was in a steady relationship. While I believe there is no right age to lose your virginity - apart from being over 16 - it has to be the right time for you. ''
The television personality also claimed that it ''didn't surprise her'' that a recent survey showed that many young people thought they'd had sex too soon after they had lost their virginity.
She said: ''It didn't surprise me that a survey of young people revealed their biggest regret was having sex too soon. I sound like an old woman but the youth of today seem to throw their virginity away at the drop of a hat.''
