Michelle Heaton ended her seven-day self-isolation to take her daughter to a gymnastics competition.

The 40-year-old singer decided to self-isolate after coming into contact with a neighbour who was diagnosed with coronavirus, but Michelle took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal she's emerged from self-isolation and was intending to take her daughter to a sports event.

Michelle - who has kids Aaron Jay, six, and Faith, eight - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''Trying my best to smile through the fact we don't know how, what's happening, can or may effect us all. Many loved ones vulnerable.. I did the whole 7 day isolation thing last week. So who ever sees us out and about I'm prob less like to give u anything (NOT THAT I OR WE HAD IT) then you are to us! Everyone has opinions and their views .. until we are forced into something we can't control!

''But control what you can.. have fun, buy food, wash hands, be smart, try smile, and if your 8yr old has a gymnastics competition on a Saturday afternoon representing #radlettgymclub at the amazing @affinitygymnastics Then unless it cancelled (which It isn't) ... I'm dammed if she misses it #gofaith (sic)''

Michelle previously admitted to being in a ''difficult situation'' amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Explaining her decision to self-isolate, the pop star said: ''You can't write this ... basically a friend has come into contact with someone we know very well who has been confirmed...

''I do have a cough, maybe I'm over-thinking it. AJ had sniffles but kids get sniffles. It's a really delicate and difficult situation.''

Michelle admitted to being particularly concerned about the well-being of her children.

She shared: ''I suppose I'm as clueless as everybody else ... I am taking that precaution because little AJ's immune system, when he had meningitis, it was very weak.

''The last thing we want as parents is to bring anything into a school ... as far as we are aware, we don't have it. It's just a precaution.''