Michelle Heaton is ''angry'' about her mastectomy.

The Liberty X singer had a double mastectomy reconstruction and total hysterectomy a few years ago because she has an increased risk of breast cancer and ovarian cancer as she carries the genes that cause the disease.

Speaking about having to undergo the procedures, she said: ''I'm angry, I don't expect anyone to feel sorry for me, I don't talk about it with my family and friends as I don't want them to feel awkward. There is no feeling there, I feel so disconnected with them [her breasts]. I was offered counselling but I just didn't have time.''

Michelle bared all for The Real Full Monty show to raise awareness of breast cancer and took part in the show for her six-year-old daughter Faith as she knows she will have to make the same decisions she did one day.

She added: ''At some point Faith who is only six is going to have to face the decisions I did. I want her to realise I'm not ashamed of my body and she should never be ashamed of hers either.''

And the 38-year-old singer - who also has four-year-old son Aaron with her husband Hugh Hanley - has had a ''very turbulent six years'' as a result of getting the procedures done and admits she hasn't really had time to ''grieve'' over the loss.

Speaking on The Real Full Monty show, Michelle said: ''I had an 85% risk of breast cancer and 40% risk of ovarian cancer. Five years ago I had the double mastectomy reconstruction and three years ago I had a total hysterectomy. That obviously plunges me straight into menopause. I can no longer have children. It's been a very turbulent six years. I haven't really had time to grieve or think about it so I see the show as a bit of therapy.''