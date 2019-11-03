Michelle Dockery has reportedly found love with the brother of 'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The 37-year-old actress - who played Lady Mary Crawley in 'Downton Abbey' - has apparently been dating 31-year-old creative director Jasper Waller-Bridge for the past three months, after meeting through mutual friends.

A source close to the situation told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: ''It was all taken slowly and in a considered manner but they are really enjoying being together.

''Michelle has been travelling a lot to promote the 'Downton' movie but they have been in constant contact. Their friends and families are very happy for them. It is just so lovely.

''Jasper is a bit younger than Michelle but he has dated other older women in the past and it appears to be working for both of them. Michelle remains a very down-to-earth woman, dating an A-lister has never been her thing.''

In 2017, meanwhile, Michelle revealed she considers herself a ''widow'' following the death of her fiance.

The actress' former partner, John Dineen, passed away in December 2015 at the age of 34 after battling a rare form of cancer, and Michelle said the pair were ''married at heart''.

She shared: ''I refer to myself as a widow, yes. We were engaged, and married at heart, and so I do consider myself a widow.

''That's the first time I've said that, and it's a bit of a relief to say so.''

Michelle also spoke about the devastation she felt when John was diagnosed and when he passed away.

She said: ''I don't have the vocabulary to describe what it felt like. And what it still feels like. It is. I've never been more committed to anything in my life than to him.

''So, at the time everything just shut down. Work, everything. Work didn't matter.''