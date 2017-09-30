Michelle Dockery gets bombarded with fan mail from prisoners.

The 35-year-old actress' role as drug addict and con artist Letty in US TV show 'Good Behaviour' has attracted her a new legion of fans behind bars, and she tries to answer all the letters she receives from her jailed supporters.

She said: ''I still get letters about 'Downton Abbey' but now I get letters from people serving time in prison, saying how they relate to Letty.''

The brunette beauty became a household name playing Lady Mary in 'Downton Abbey' and she was amazed to land a role so vastly different to her period drama alter ego after the show came to an end in 2015.

She told Grazia magazine: ''I was slightly anticipating this reaction; What would Lady Mary say? Or what would the Dowager say?

''She's a real departure from Lady Mary. I wasn't expecting something to come along so soon that would be such a departure.''

While Michelle is enjoying her new role, she previously admitted she's hopeful for a 'Downton' reunion.

When quizzed about a potential reunion, she said:

''I don't know when, but I'm hopeful.''

Michelle would be delighted if the cast get back together for a big screen outing because she still misses the show and the friends she made during her five years on the programme.

She added: ''I miss the show and my friends on the show.''

And it looks as though a movie could be on the cards at some point as Michelle's former co-star Jim Carter - who portrayed Mr. Carson in the show - previously teased that the show's bosses had been in touch with him and other stars about leaving some time free to shoot scenes later this year.

He said: ''We've been asked to keep ourselves available for dates in the future. But nobody has seen a script.''

Joanne Froggatt - who portrayed Anna Smith - also set tongues wagging last year when she revealed that writer Julian Fellowes had penned the script for the forthcoming blockbuster.

She said at the time: ''We've all heard this rumour - the cast - that the script has been written.

''There's a hard copy somewhere but none of us have seen it or know what's in it.

''So we'll all keep our fingers crossed that it all comes together. We're all willing it to happen. I'd absolutely jump at the chance to star in it if I'm asked. I'll squeeze it in.''