Michelle Dockery relishes the opportunity to take risks on the red carpet.

The 36-year-old actress - who is, perhaps, best known for her starring role in 'Downton Abbey' - has revealed she sees premieres and awards shows as opportunities to ''look at designers' new work''.

Asked how she gets ready for her red carpet appearances, Michelle shared: ''The red carpet is fun, it's dress-up and gives you a chance to look at designers' new work. I work a lot with Micaela Erlanger who knows me very well and what styles I like.

''I am always open to new suggestions but ultimately I choose what to wear by how it makes me feel on the day. That's the fun of it!''

The actress defines her style sense as being ''simple, classic with a bit of London''.

But she's admitted to occasionally stepping out of her comfort zone since she's become famous.

Asked whether her style has changed over recent years, she told Vogue magazine: ''My core style hasn't changed but Micaela introduces me to new designers and encourages me to step out of my comfort zone.''

Despite her celebrity status, Michelle is still keen to unearth some bargains whenever she goes shopping.

And the actress revealed she is a particular fan of TK Maxx, where she shops with her mother Lorraine.

She said: ''For street style, I like HVN, especially her button-down shirts. Also Cos, which is stylish and affordable.

''I like TK Maxx - my mum and I go in there and we love it when we find a hidden gem. Aspinal is great too. Its range allows people to have beautifully made products without breaking the bank. I live in J Brand and Mother jeans.

''For day shoes, I love Del Toro and for evening shoes, Rupert Sanderson heels.''