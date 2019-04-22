Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney have got married.

The 35-year-old singer tied the knot with the Black Keys drummer - the father of her son Rhys, seven months - at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans on Saturday (20.04.19) and had a great time celebrating their nuptials with family and friends.

Michelle shared a photo from the big day and captioned her post on Instagram: ''What a dream [star emoji] thank you to all of our incredible friends and family for helping us celebrate. We were told we drank an unprecedented 19 liters of tequila last night. Feeling the love [heart emojis] (sic)''

The 'All You Wanted' hitmaker - who also has Owen, 13, from her marriage to Teddy Landau - also shared a stunning photo of herself and her new husband walking out of the venue after exchanging their vows and praised photographer Brian Bowen Smith for his work.

She wrote: ''Thank you @brianbowensmith for capturing this shot of us leaving the Marigny Opera House as husband and wife (sic)''

And Brian was delighted to have been involved in the couple's big day.

He shared the same photo on his own Instagram account and wrote: ''Congrats to these two amazing and talented people. @michellebranch @officerpatrickcarney I have to say. It's been a long time since I've felt that much love in the room.

''Every single person was happy and inviting. It felt like we were part of one big family.

''From the opera house to the party every detail was to perfection. So many memories already. Thank you for inviting us. Love you kids.(sic)''

A number of the couple's friends also shared photos from the wedding on Instagram, including stylist Anda, whose pictures perfectly showed off the 'Hopeless Romantic' singer's stunning off-white lace dress, which featured white embroidery, spaghetti straps and off-the-shoulder detailing.

She captioned her post: ''So much love [heart emojis] congrats @michellebranch @officerpatrickcarney [heart emojis].''

Michelle and Patrick began dating in 2015 after meeting at a Grammy Awards party and got engaged in July 2017.

The 39-year-old musician was previously wed to Denise Grollmus and Emily Ward.