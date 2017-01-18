The 48-year-old actor starred as Michael Vaughn in the hit U.S. TV series, which ran for five seasons from 2001 to 2006. It also kickstarted the careers of Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper, while Victor Garber, Ron Rifkin and Greg Grunberg were among the other cast members.

Amid news of shows such as GiImore Girls and Charmed being revived, Alias fans have been clamouring for bosses to give the much-loved programme a second outing.

And one person entirely on board is Michael, who told Entertainment Tonight: "I would absolutely do it in a heartbeat if it were to happen. They better hurry up because I don't know if I can run down those hallways like I used to."

Michael has starred in a series of successful projects since his Alias days, including 2005 movie Monster-in-Law alongside Jennifer Lopez and TV shows Bates Motel and the upcoming The Arrangement.

But when he thinks back over his career, Alias "remains one of my favorite memories of all time", smiled Michael, who had a brief romance with co-star Jennifer on the show between 2003 and 2004.

"When you work with people, especially people who are so incredible ... you really become a family."

It was Jennifer and Victor, who played father-daughter crime busting team Sydney and Jack Bristow in the programme, who built up the strongest friendship among the cast.

Jennifer enlisted Victor to officiate her wedding to Ben Affleck in 2005, and while she and Ben are no longer together, the actress still frequently sees her former on-screen dad.

Back in 2012, Jennifer was asked in an interview if she would consider reprising the role of Sydney for a reboot, and told Fretts on Film: "I think (Alias boss) J.J. Abrams has got his hands full. I don’t see him turning around and rebooting Alias anytime soon. "If he was involved, I’m sure the rest of us would sign right up. We had a blast making that show and we’re all still super close, so I’m sure you would find an eager group of participants right there."