Michael Sheen's new baby daughter is named Lyra and was born a week ago.
Michael Sheen's new baby daughter is named Lyra.
The 'Good Omens' star and his partner Anna Lundberg welcomed their first child together into the world last week and the 50-year-old star - who also has Lily, 20, with former partner Kate Beckinsale - has shared a picture of himself carrying the tot out of the hospital while giving some further details about her arrival.
He tweeted: ''Happy to say that at 8:41 am on Monday September 23rd our beautiful daughter Lyra was born. Thank you so much to Louise & all the brilliant midwives at both the Singleton and NeathPortTalbot hospitals.(sic)''
Michael also thanked his fans for their ''wonderful'' messages in the wake of his happy news, and admitted that adjusting to having a newborn in the house has involved not much sleep and an ''extraordinary'' amount of nappy changes.
He wrote: ''On behalf of Anna and myself thanks to everyone for your lovely messages of congratulations. It's been a wonderful, bleary-eyed week full of love and kindness and extraordinary poo. #NotReferringToMyself (sic)''
The Welsh star's father, Meyrick, confirmed the baby had been born a few days ago.
He added: ''We are thrilled to bits, over the moon.''
The 'Passengers' star and Anna only shared their pregnancy news in July.
Michael wrote on Twitter at the time: ''Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own. (Just to be clear - we're having a baby!) #nottheantichrist (sic)''
The 'Midnight in Paris' star recently admitted he isn't looking forward to the ''sleepless nights'' that are upon him.
He admitted: ''There are too many good things to name about becoming a dad at 50. The sleepless nights ain't one of them.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Reese Witherspoon is so likeable that she can carry even the most hackneyed of romantic...
Not everyone gets to the place they thought they would get to in life. Nothing...
Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is a 40-year-old single mother of two young daughters living in Los...
Norman Oppenheimer is a New York based hustler determined to climb the social ladder and...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Since Nemo and his father were reunited, the residents living in the coral off the...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
This new take on the Thomas Hardy classic vividly captures the story's modern themes through...
Bathsheba Everdene (Carey Mulligan) is a beautiful young, yet poor woman. After saving the life...