Michael Sheen's new baby daughter is named Lyra.

The 'Good Omens' star and his partner Anna Lundberg welcomed their first child together into the world last week and the 50-year-old star - who also has Lily, 20, with former partner Kate Beckinsale - has shared a picture of himself carrying the tot out of the hospital while giving some further details about her arrival.

He tweeted: ''Happy to say that at 8:41 am on Monday September 23rd our beautiful daughter Lyra was born. Thank you so much to Louise & all the brilliant midwives at both the Singleton and NeathPortTalbot hospitals.(sic)''

Michael also thanked his fans for their ''wonderful'' messages in the wake of his happy news, and admitted that adjusting to having a newborn in the house has involved not much sleep and an ''extraordinary'' amount of nappy changes.

He wrote: ''On behalf of Anna and myself thanks to everyone for your lovely messages of congratulations. It's been a wonderful, bleary-eyed week full of love and kindness and extraordinary poo. #NotReferringToMyself (sic)''

The Welsh star's father, Meyrick, confirmed the baby had been born a few days ago.

He added: ''We are thrilled to bits, over the moon.''

The 'Passengers' star and Anna only shared their pregnancy news in July.

Michael wrote on Twitter at the time: ''Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own. (Just to be clear - we're having a baby!) #nottheantichrist (sic)''

The 'Midnight in Paris' star recently admitted he isn't looking forward to the ''sleepless nights'' that are upon him.

He admitted: ''There are too many good things to name about becoming a dad at 50. The sleepless nights ain't one of them.''