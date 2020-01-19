Michael Sheen has recalled how ''liberating'' it was being childlike again and using his imagination to film 'Dolittle' without actual animals.
Michael Sheen says working with ''imaginary'' animals on 'Dolittle' was both ''liberating'' and a ''challenge''.
The 50-year-old actor plays Dr. Blair Müdfly, an enemy of the titular veterinarian Dr. Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) - who can speak with animals - in the upcoming reboot of the fantasy franchise, and admitted it was like being a kid again because he had to imagine ''men with tennis balls'' and ''gaffer tape'', and ''some strange person in green'', were the creatures that his alter ego is fearful of.
He told Collider.com: ''On ['Dolittle'] the challenge was the animals, obviously.
''You've got such a massive component of a film called 'Dolittle', 'Dr. Dolittle', and not having them there.
''I remember thinking, 'Oh, this is going to be tough if my whole character is someone who has disdain, or fear, or whatever it might be for the chaos of these animals and they're not there. How am I going to do that?'
''And again, you've got a combination of men with tennis ball, gaffer tape, cross, some strange person in the green outfit.
''All of that kind of stuff going on.''
The 'Good Omens' star said that whilst it was challenging, he now realises that the skill of performing without a set built around you and with CGI animals, is ''a purer form of acting'' and he found the process ''quite liberating''.
He added: ''But then very quickly, I realised that it's a sort of a purer form of acting.
''It's like being a kid again where you really do have to just make it up.
''You just imagine it and, because your imagination is engaged in that way, it kind of becomes quite liberating in a weird way; it becomes much more alive and vibrant for you.
''Robert's like an imaginary friend anyway.''
Reese Witherspoon is so likeable that she can carry even the most hackneyed of romantic...
Not everyone gets to the place they thought they would get to in life. Nothing...
Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is a 40-year-old single mother of two young daughters living in Los...
Norman Oppenheimer is a New York based hustler determined to climb the social ladder and...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Since Nemo and his father were reunited, the residents living in the coral off the...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
This new take on the Thomas Hardy classic vividly captures the story's modern themes through...
Bathsheba Everdene (Carey Mulligan) is a beautiful young, yet poor woman. After saving the life...