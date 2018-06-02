Michael Sheen would have followed his dream to become a footballer if he didn't make it as an actor.
The 49-year-old actor says his ''dream'' when he was younger was to play football professionally but now he has chosen acting as a career, he wants it to go as long as possible.
He said: ''When I was younger, my dream was to play football professionally, but I doubt I would ever have made it to the top tier. Even if I had, my career would have finished while I was still a young man. Even though acting can be just as precarious, I like to think my career could go on for as long as I wanted it to.''
And the 'Passengers' star loves how football can bring people together anywhere in the world.
He added to Radio Times magazine: ''Wherever I've gone in the world, football brings people together. It's like an international language. Soccer Aid is what led me to working closely with Unicef, so I'll always be grateful for that. I've just travelled to Bangladesh to see how Unicef is helping there. Even in the refugee camp I visited, we managed to organise a football match, which goes to show what an important role football can play in helping people.''
Meanwhile, Michael previously revealed he is taking a step back from his career.
He said: ''It will be a big change for how people relate to me. Once I'm in, I'm fully in, and this is big. As soon as you start to be effective, then people try to crush you, because it's dangerous.''
