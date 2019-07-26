Michael Sheen says his baby news is ''very exciting''.

The 'Good Omens' star and his partner Anna Lundberg, 25, recently announced they are set to welcome their first child together, a step-sibling for Michael's 20-year-old daughter Lily Mo and Michael has opened up about the baby in a new interview.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain', Michael, 50, said: ''It's very exciting. My other daughter is 20 years old. It's been a while since I've gone down this path. 'But it's fantastic, it's really exciting.'

Michael and Anna were first romantically linked in May and he broke the pregnancy news with a sweet message on Twitter.

He wrote: ''Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own. (Just to be clear - we're having a baby!) #nottheantichrist (sic)''

Michael previously confessed he is ''in awe'' of his daughter, whose mother is Kate Beckinsale.

He said: ''She changed my life when she was born but as Lily's become more of her own person with her own independent life, I've seen how much I thoroughly enjoy her company. She's given me an insight into the pressures young people are facing - Lily's 20 now - and that rollercoaster ride of growing up with social media. As I watch her work her way through these pressures with courage, tenacity and resilience, I'm really in awe of her.''

And he has said that parenting is his most important job.

He said: ''I think being a parent is the most challenging thing you do. That's why we're here. It's at the heart of what it is to be a human being.

''It's the ultimate experience because it questions everything about who you are. But it's difficult.

''My job takes me away from my daughter, Lily a lot, so when I am with her the time is really important.'