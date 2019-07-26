Michael Sheen has opened up about become a dad for the second time with his new partner Anna Lundberg
Michael Sheen says his baby news is ''very exciting''.
The 'Good Omens' star and his partner Anna Lundberg, 25, recently announced they are set to welcome their first child together, a step-sibling for Michael's 20-year-old daughter Lily Mo and Michael has opened up about the baby in a new interview.
Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain', Michael, 50, said: ''It's very exciting. My other daughter is 20 years old. It's been a while since I've gone down this path. 'But it's fantastic, it's really exciting.'
Michael and Anna were first romantically linked in May and he broke the pregnancy news with a sweet message on Twitter.
He wrote: ''Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own. (Just to be clear - we're having a baby!) #nottheantichrist (sic)''
Michael previously confessed he is ''in awe'' of his daughter, whose mother is Kate Beckinsale.
He said: ''She changed my life when she was born but as Lily's become more of her own person with her own independent life, I've seen how much I thoroughly enjoy her company. She's given me an insight into the pressures young people are facing - Lily's 20 now - and that rollercoaster ride of growing up with social media. As I watch her work her way through these pressures with courage, tenacity and resilience, I'm really in awe of her.''
And he has said that parenting is his most important job.
He said: ''I think being a parent is the most challenging thing you do. That's why we're here. It's at the heart of what it is to be a human being.
''It's the ultimate experience because it questions everything about who you are. But it's difficult.
''My job takes me away from my daughter, Lily a lot, so when I am with her the time is really important.'
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
Reese Witherspoon is so likeable that she can carry even the most hackneyed of romantic...
Not everyone gets to the place they thought they would get to in life. Nothing...
Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is a 40-year-old single mother of two young daughters living in Los...
Norman Oppenheimer is a New York based hustler determined to climb the social ladder and...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Since Nemo and his father were reunited, the residents living in the coral off the...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
This new take on the Thomas Hardy classic vividly captures the story's modern themes through...
Bathsheba Everdene (Carey Mulligan) is a beautiful young, yet poor woman. After saving the life...