Michael Sheen has joked he isn't looking forward to sleepless nights when his baby is born.
Michael Sheen isn't looking forward to ''sleepless nights'' when his baby is born.
The 50-year-old actor - who has daughter Lily, 20, with ex-partner Kate Beckinsale - is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Anna Lundberg, 25, and though he's excited about being a dad again, he isn't thrilled about the disruption caused by having a newborn in the household.
He told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''There are too many good things to name about becoming a dad at 50. The sleepless nights ain't one of them.''
Michael and Anna were first romantically linked in May and he broke the pregnancy news with a sweet message on Twitter.
He wrote: ''Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own. (Just to be clear - we're having a baby!) #nottheantichrist (sic)''
The 'Good Omens' star previously confessed he is ''in awe'' of his daughter.
He said: ''She changed my life when she was born but as Lily's become more of her own person with her own independent life, I've seen how much I thoroughly enjoy her company. She's given me an insight into the pressures young people are facing - Lily's 20 now - and that rollercoaster ride of growing up with social media. As I watch her work her way through these pressures with courage, tenacity and resilience, I'm really in awe of her.''
And he has said that parenting is his most important job.
He said: ''I think being a parent is the most challenging thing you do. That's why we're here. It's at the heart of what it is to be a human being.
''It's the ultimate experience because it questions everything about who you are. But it's difficult.
''My job takes me away from my daughter, Lily a lot, so when I am with her the time is really important.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Reese Witherspoon is so likeable that she can carry even the most hackneyed of romantic...
Not everyone gets to the place they thought they would get to in life. Nothing...
Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is a 40-year-old single mother of two young daughters living in Los...
Norman Oppenheimer is a New York based hustler determined to climb the social ladder and...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Since Nemo and his father were reunited, the residents living in the coral off the...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
This new take on the Thomas Hardy classic vividly captures the story's modern themes through...
Bathsheba Everdene (Carey Mulligan) is a beautiful young, yet poor woman. After saving the life...