Michael Sheen isn't looking forward to ''sleepless nights'' when his baby is born.

The 50-year-old actor - who has daughter Lily, 20, with ex-partner Kate Beckinsale - is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Anna Lundberg, 25, and though he's excited about being a dad again, he isn't thrilled about the disruption caused by having a newborn in the household.

He told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''There are too many good things to name about becoming a dad at 50. The sleepless nights ain't one of them.''

Michael and Anna were first romantically linked in May and he broke the pregnancy news with a sweet message on Twitter.

He wrote: ''Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own. (Just to be clear - we're having a baby!) #nottheantichrist (sic)''

The 'Good Omens' star previously confessed he is ''in awe'' of his daughter.

He said: ''She changed my life when she was born but as Lily's become more of her own person with her own independent life, I've seen how much I thoroughly enjoy her company. She's given me an insight into the pressures young people are facing - Lily's 20 now - and that rollercoaster ride of growing up with social media. As I watch her work her way through these pressures with courage, tenacity and resilience, I'm really in awe of her.''

And he has said that parenting is his most important job.

He said: ''I think being a parent is the most challenging thing you do. That's why we're here. It's at the heart of what it is to be a human being.

''It's the ultimate experience because it questions everything about who you are. But it's difficult.

''My job takes me away from my daughter, Lily a lot, so when I am with her the time is really important.''