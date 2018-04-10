Michael Sheen and comedienne Aisling Bea have sparked speculation they are dating after they were spotted together at an Olivier Awards after-party.
Michael Sheen and Aisling Bea have sparked speculation they are dating.
The 49-year-old actor and the 34-year-old comedienne have been romantically linked after they spent some time together at the Olivier Awards in London on Sunday night (08.04.18), and the 'Home Again' star is said to be ''smitten''.
A source said: ''They met through mutual friends and Michael is pretty smitten, telling people he is off the market.''
Michael and Aisling - who met in 2014 while filming TV drama 'Master of Sex' - are said to have arrived at the star-studded ceremony separately, but later met up at the after-party, which was held at the Natural History Museum.
An onlooker told The Sun newspaper: ''They stayed close all evening and Michael leaped to her defence when a reveller smashed a glass near her, making sure she was OK.''
Michael dated actress Kate Beckinsale - who he has 19-year-old daughter Lily with - for eight years but they split in 2003, and he went on to romance comedienne Sarah Silverman in 2014, but they went their separate ways last year.
The former couple confirmed the news in February, with Sarah writing in a light-hearted tweet: ''The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas. I mean, not ''over Christmas'' - like that wasn't the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y'all so u stop askin, ''How's Michael/How's Sarah? (sic)''
Sarah had previously joked she called Michael her ''on-again, off-again lover'' because they didn't see each other much.
She said: ''I call him my on-again, off-again lover because we're apart by oceans. Or, well, one ocean. You know me, I'm a loner, so it's OK.
''His daughter turned 18 and he wanted to go home. He was here to be with his nearest daughter, now she's off, she's gonna start her own life ...''
