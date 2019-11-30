Michael Sheen thinks being a new parent is ''really exciting''.

The 50-year-old actor has a seven-week-old daughter called Lyra with Swedish actress Anna Lundberg, and he's relishing the challenge of parenthood.

The Hollywood star - who also has a 20-year-old daughter called Lily Mo Sheen with Kate Beckinsale - told the Times newspaper: ''For all the ups and downs of parenthood, all it takes is for my daughter Lyra to look at me and smile, and all is well with the world. It's been a while since I've been a new parent - my other daughter, Lily, is 20 - but it's really exciting.

''I think it will be easier this time round as so much has changed. All it takes Lily is for her to send me a text to let me know that she's still alive.

''Given how much I worry, the best thing is when they can make me feel like everything is OK.''

Michael is already looking forward to spending Christmas with his young family.

The acclaimed actor - who has starred in movies such as 'Midnight in Paris' and 'The Damned United' - shared: ''I love everything about Christmas.

''My circumstances change depending on work, but I don't ever like being away from home over the holidays. I'm very much a more-is-more person when it comes to Christmas, like my mum who goes totally OTT with the decorating.''

Meanwhile, Kate Beckinsale recently confessed she has been sniffing her daughter's socks because she misses her now that she's in college.

In an Instagram post, Kate admitted she's begun ''huffing'' Lily's socks.

Asked about the post, the actress explained: ''I'm just having a little sniff of one of her socks while she's away.

''Actually, I mainly did that to embarrass her. I said if you leave home, just know I'm going to be going through your underwear drawer, just huffing everything while you're gone.

''I won't be going out I won't have a life, I'm just going to be smelling your underpants and your socks.''