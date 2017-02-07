Michael Sheen and Michelle Monaghan are to star in new ''dramedy thriller'' 'The Price of Admission'.

The pair have been confirmed to be part of the cast for Peter Glanz's movie which is being executive produced by Casey Affleck and John Powers Middleton's production company The Affleck/Middleton Project.

Glanz - whose previous work includes comedy 'The Longest Week' starring Jason Bateman - has also penned the screenplay and the movie has been described in style to 'Being John Malkovich' and 'Birdman'.

A statement revealed: '''The Price of Admission' is in the tradition of 'Being John Malkovich' and 'Birdman' - a unique story that's part dramedy and part existential thriller. Sheen will portray a middling playwright undergoing a midlife crisis whose wife (Monaghan) grows tired of being second-fiddle to his work.''

Sheen's was most recently seen in 'Nocturnal Animals' and 'Passengers' and he will next be seen on the big screen in 'Brad's Status' and 'Home Again'.

Monaghan's most recent role is in crime drama 'Sleepless' - in which she appeared with Jamie Foxx - and she will next be seen in drama 'Sidney Hall'.