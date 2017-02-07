Michael Sheen and Michelle Monaghan have both been confirmed to star in Peter Glanz's new thriller 'The Price of Admission'.
Michael Sheen and Michelle Monaghan are to star in new ''dramedy thriller'' 'The Price of Admission'.
The pair have been confirmed to be part of the cast for Peter Glanz's movie which is being executive produced by Casey Affleck and John Powers Middleton's production company The Affleck/Middleton Project.
Glanz - whose previous work includes comedy 'The Longest Week' starring Jason Bateman - has also penned the screenplay and the movie has been described in style to 'Being John Malkovich' and 'Birdman'.
A statement revealed: '''The Price of Admission' is in the tradition of 'Being John Malkovich' and 'Birdman' - a unique story that's part dramedy and part existential thriller. Sheen will portray a middling playwright undergoing a midlife crisis whose wife (Monaghan) grows tired of being second-fiddle to his work.''
Sheen's was most recently seen in 'Nocturnal Animals' and 'Passengers' and he will next be seen on the big screen in 'Brad's Status' and 'Home Again'.
Monaghan's most recent role is in crime drama 'Sleepless' - in which she appeared with Jamie Foxx - and she will next be seen in drama 'Sidney Hall'.
The rapper has once again hit out at the new President.
Her world tour is announced following her Super Bowl LI performance.
The singer plays Mia Grey in the second part of the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy.
They couldn't have picked a better pair for this legendary song.
Norman Oppenheimer is a New York based hustler determined to climb the social ladder and...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Since Nemo and his father were reunited, the residents living in the coral off the...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
This new take on the Thomas Hardy classic vividly captures the story's modern themes through...
Bathsheba Everdene (Carey Mulligan) is a beautiful young, yet poor woman. After saving the life...
Kill the Messenger follows the real life story of Journalist Gary Webb (Jeremy Renner), as...
We generally expect more wacky humour from Fey and Rudd than this comedy, which is...
Portia Nathan is a prim and proper admissions officer for the prestigious Princeton University and...