Michael Sheen and Anna Lundberg are expecting their first child.

The 'Good Omens' star and his partner are set to welcome a ''little angel'' into the world, a step-sibling for Michael's 20-year-old daughter Lily Mo.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own. (Just to be clear - we're having a baby!) #nottheantichrist (sic)''

Michael previously confessed he is ''in awe'' of his daughter.

He said: ''She changed my life when she was born but as Lily's become more of her own person with her own independent life, I've realised how much I thoroughly enjoy her company. She's given me an insight into the pressures young people are facing - Lily's 20 now - and that rollercoaster ride of growing up with social media. As I watch her work her way through these pressures with courage, tenacity and resilience, I'm really in awe of her.''

Michael had previously praised his former partner Sarah Silverman or teaching him to stay true to what matters to him.

He said: ''All the women I've shared my life with as partners have changed me in all sorts of ways. Sarah is extraordinary. She's battled depression but has such courage. Being with her for five years, I got to see the world of stand-up comedy. It requires bravery to take such risks and address the issues she does in an age where people are so quick to damn you. She stays true to what matters to her and has inspired me to be more courageous in that respect too.''