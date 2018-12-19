Michael Sheen and Aisling Bea have seemingly confirmed they are dating after the Irish comedian posted a photo of them together on her Instagram account.

The 49-year-old actor has been rumoured to be in a relationship with the 34-year-old comic ever since April 2018 when they were spotted getting close to one another at the Olivier Awards in London.

Now, Aisling has uploaded a photo of the pair with a Help Refugees employee at an event for the charity held at its New York pop-up.

They posed in matching long sleeved T-shirts emblazoned with the words 'Choose Love' and Aisling used her caption to talk about why the organisation's work is so important.

The post read: ''Today Michael of Wales & I went to visit the @helprefugeesuk store in New York - the sister pop up to the London one off Carnaby street. Today's #aislingrecommendsecoorsociallyconsciousbrandseverydayuntilxmas is close to my heart as I've seen the amazing work these guys do first hand with the @theguiltyfeminist 's trip to Calais. You can go in & buy clothing or as alternative Xmas presents for people who have everything, you can buy something for a person during the worst time in their lives. The size of some of the life jackets they need would break your heart. You get a Little Xmas card in return to give to someone so you still get to hand over a thing. Also they're donating some of the profits to UK & US homeless charities & in the US money for legal help also goes towards the people on the Mexican border who need reuniting with their families. There is no easy solution or end to the refugee crisis. But the simple act of humanity in the present when we can- food, warmth, shelter during horrific conditions is how we show we still have hope, that in the messy cruel world of politics & the wars raging all over the place we don't want to see people drowning or freezing in camps or a seven year old die of dehydration in border patrol custody. It may sound hippy dippy but #ChooseLove because with the opposite, nobody wins. Also big shout out to Steve & the gang @refugeecommunitykitchen who make delicious warm fresh meals every day for 100s of people all done by volunteers (sic)''

Michael and Aisling first met in 2014 whilst filming scenes for TV drama 'Master of Sex'.

Welsh star Michael previously was in a relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale - with whom he has 19-year-old daughter Lily with - for eight years but they split in 2003, and he went on to romance comedienne Sarah Silverman in 2014, but they split in 2017.