Michael Shannon would never play US President Donald Trump.

The 47-year-old actor has enjoyed a career which has seen him play an eclectic range roles, including General Zod in Superman film 'Man of Steel' and Nelson Van Alden in TV series 'Boardwalk Empire', however, there is one role that he would never take on and that is White House incumbent Trump, 72, because he has no respect for him.

The 'Shape of Water' star is interested in Trump because he is fascinated by duplicitous characters and likes to explore people with issues to overcome, but he believes that the president isn't struggling with any personal demons and is ''having a blast'' as America's leader.

Speaking to Playboy magazine, he said: ''He's having a blast! Are you f***ing kidding me? That guy is having so much fun. He's having the time of his f***ing life. He doesn't even have to work. All the hard work that most people have to do to get to be president of the United States, he just skipped all that. The f***ing guy doesn't even know what's in the Constitution. He doesn't have any grasp of history or politics or law or anything. He's just blindfolded, throwing darts at the side of a bus.''

Shannon also doesn't believe that the president - who is famous for his outbursts on Twitter - is capable of deep reflective thought in any form.

He added: ''It doesn't happen. F**k that guy. When he's alone with his thoughts, he's not capable of anything more complex than, 'I want some p***y and a cheeseburger.'

Shannon doesn't even want a critical film to be made about Trump, and would prefer his administration was not remembered at all and simply faded into history when it ends.

He said: ''My preference would be that it just fade into nonexistence. I wouldn't want to memorialise it or celebrate it in any way. Somebody who thinks Trump is doing a good job, there's no conversation to have with that person. I know they say you should reach across the aisle and all that crap, but to me it feels like putting your hand in a fan.''