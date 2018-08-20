Michael Shannon has revealed that the one role he would never take on would be to play American President Donald Trump.
Michael Shannon would never play US President Donald Trump.
The 47-year-old actor has enjoyed a career which has seen him play an eclectic range roles, including General Zod in Superman film 'Man of Steel' and Nelson Van Alden in TV series 'Boardwalk Empire', however, there is one role that he would never take on and that is White House incumbent Trump, 72, because he has no respect for him.
The 'Shape of Water' star is interested in Trump because he is fascinated by duplicitous characters and likes to explore people with issues to overcome, but he believes that the president isn't struggling with any personal demons and is ''having a blast'' as America's leader.
Speaking to Playboy magazine, he said: ''He's having a blast! Are you f***ing kidding me? That guy is having so much fun. He's having the time of his f***ing life. He doesn't even have to work. All the hard work that most people have to do to get to be president of the United States, he just skipped all that. The f***ing guy doesn't even know what's in the Constitution. He doesn't have any grasp of history or politics or law or anything. He's just blindfolded, throwing darts at the side of a bus.''
Shannon also doesn't believe that the president - who is famous for his outbursts on Twitter - is capable of deep reflective thought in any form.
He added: ''It doesn't happen. F**k that guy. When he's alone with his thoughts, he's not capable of anything more complex than, 'I want some p***y and a cheeseburger.'
Shannon doesn't even want a critical film to be made about Trump, and would prefer his administration was not remembered at all and simply faded into history when it ends.
He said: ''My preference would be that it just fade into nonexistence. I wouldn't want to memorialise it or celebrate it in any way. Somebody who thinks Trump is doing a good job, there's no conversation to have with that person. I know they say you should reach across the aisle and all that crap, but to me it feels like putting your hand in a fan.''
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
Sometimes it takes more than 12 months to put together a fantastic season of one of the world's leading TV shows.
Orbital brought their spectacular show to the East Kent coast at the weekend to the delight of a variety of ravers.
On September 11th 2001, the America was hit by one of the worst tragedies imaginable;...
It's 1963 and Elisa (Sally Hawkins) has spent her life trying to be as normal...
While this film tackles a huge issue in the history of race relations in America,...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
This movie is based on a real meeting between Elvis Presley and Richard Nixon in...
Gifted director Jeff Nichols takes on another genre in his fourth film with actor Michael...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
Who would've thought that Elvis and Richard Nixon would become allies? When Elvis sporadically showed...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Alton is a very special young boy who has been given a unique gift. When...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...