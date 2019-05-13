Michael Schumacher's family will open up on camera for the first time about his health since his ski accident in 'Schumacher'.

The story of the 50-year-old Formula One racing legend is set to be told in a feature-length documentary which will hit cinemas in Germany and Switzerland in December this year and has the full backing of his family, including his wife of 24 years, Corinna, and the couple's two children, Gina, 22, and Mick, 20.

The film will detail the near-fatal skiing accident Michael had at Meribel resort in 2013 - after he had retired from racing - which caused what is believed to be a traumatic brain injury, and left the star needing round-the-clock care from medical professionals.

The driver's 50-year-old wife Corinna, who rarely speaks publicly, is expected to be among the interviewees alongside the star's father Rolf, 73, although Michael himself is not expected to be in the film.

The movie will tell the story of Michael's journey from a go-karter in Kerpen, to his legendary victories on the race track where he secured won Formula One titles.

Foreign rights and streaming service access will be up for grabs at the upcoming Cannes film festival where when the movie's trailer will be shown publicly for the first time.

In a statement, filmmakers Michael Wech and Hanns-Bruno Kammertons said: ''The film portrays not just an incomparable career, but also the many facets of a complex man.''

The documentary will feature never-before seen archive footage belonging to the Schumacher family.

Schumacher's manager Sabine Kehm said: ''Michael's outstanding career merits a celebration 25 years after the first of his seven world titles. We are very happy that this film is in such sensitive and ambitious hands.''