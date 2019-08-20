Michael Rooker has joined 'Fast and the Furious 9'.

The 64-year-old actor is set to join the latest instalment of the blockbuster action franchise and according to Deadline will play a character called Buddy, although specific details of his role are being kept under wraps.

This news comes after Vin Diesel, who portrays Dominic Toretto in the film series, recently confirmed Dame Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron are returning for the film in their respective roles, Magdalene Shaw - the mother of Deckard and Owen Shaw (Jason Statham and Luke Evans) - and cyber-terrorist Cipher.

He said in an Instagram: ''Week three. Fast 9. Here on set. We've got a lot of the original cast here, including Oscar winners like Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

''Uh ... a few new surprises, including John Cena, who I believe is going to completely shine in this movie.''

Both actresses first appeared in 2017's 'Fate of the Furious'.

The news of their return comes after Finn Cole, Anna Sawai and Vinnie Bennett joined the cast in unknown roles.

Nathalie Emmanuel, who joined as hacker Ramsey in the seventh movie, took to Twitter in June to announce shooting was underway and tease returning cast members in emoji form.

She tweeted: ''Day one of shooting Fast and Furious 9 today... The team is back together.''

The first emoji was Vin Diesel (Dom), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Jordana Brewster (Mia) and as the final two have laptops they are believed to be Nathalie and Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges' (Tej).

'Fast and Furious 9' has a May 2020 release and has been written by Dan Casey and is being directed by Justin Lin, who is back in the director's chair on the franchise for a fifth time.

Vin is producing through his One Race Films banner, and Justin will also produce through Perfect Storm Entertainment.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jason Statham will be sitting this instalment out, as they were both too busy with their recent spin-off movie about their own characters, entitled 'Hobbs and Shaw'.