Michael Rooker was able to improvise while filming 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2'.

The 62-year-old actor starred as Yondu in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies but, although the filmmaker James Gunn likes his script to be followed thoroughly, he has admitted the cast were able to let loose a little bit with their acting.

Speaking to Den of Geek, Rooker said: ''He likes the script to be followed, but he's not adamant about it. You have the freedom to improvise. I did at least! I don't know about any of these other guys. I felt like I could say things any way I wanted.

''His writing is so well thought-out and the part was written for me, so I didn't need to come up with anything. It was easy.''

Yondu is the leader of the Ravagers, a team of Space Pirates, and formed a father-like bond with Star-Lord aka Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) but at the end of the sequel, the character sacrificed himself to save the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Rooker, who starred in both movies, admitted he was ''very happy'' with the movie.

He said: ''I thought it was a great way. Yondu killed it, Gunn knocked that sequence out of the park.

''In the middle of all that CGI, the challenges were maybe not what you think. You don't know how loud it's going to be, or how to project your performance.

''It's a very technical sequence, and Gunn was great at helping me get the best of that. I was very happy with how it played out.''

The Guardians of the Galaxy are set to appear in 'Avengers: Infinity War' where they have to work with the Earth-bound heroes to stop the mad titan Thanos.

However, it's believed Rooker is set to return as Yondu in the movie despite being killed off and the actor kept tight-lipped about his potential return.

He said: ''Well, I don't know. I think it's too soon to say. You'll have to wait and see.''