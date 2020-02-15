Michael Pena has no idea about his 'Ant-Man' character's fate.

The 44-year-old actor admitted he is unsure if his character Luis survived Thanos' decimation, after the supervillain used the Infinity Stones to wipe out half of the population in the universe at the end of 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

And Michael says he won't discover Luis' fate until just before 'Ant-Man 3' starts filming.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I have no idea [if Luis disappeared or not]. 'Ant-Man 3' is not going to be shot for another year or so. After my involvement in the first two 'Ant-Man' movies, we really won't even know what's going to happen until one-to-two months before we film. Right now, Marvel is in a really cool position where they can break hearts by who they bring back and who they don't. But, I'm still interested even though I have no idea what's gonna happen, and I can't wait to find out.''

Luis is known for his storytelling ability but Michael admitted he refuses to mimic the character offscreen by providing recaps for his friends or co-workers' lives.

He explained: ''I get that but not very often. I do get that for some reason -- and I decline. The thing is, when you have amazing writers, somebody like Kevin Feige overlooking it and then you're reworking it and reworking it, it takes a long time to actually get it right. So, when somebody asks me just to recreate it on a whim, it's not something that I jump to and want to do automatically. I get it, though, but sometimes, you just want a role to live in the movie.''