Sir Michael Palin received his knighthood from Prince William at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday (13.06.18) and was quizzed by the royal about his upcoming travels.
The 76-year-old actor - who was recognised for his services to travel, culture and geography - has become the first member of the renowned Monty Python comedy troupe to receive the accolade, which is a title awarded by Queen Elizabeth for services to the United Kingdom.
Palin - who received a CBE in 2000 for his TV work - was thrilled to be awarded the knighthood for his post-comedy career as a travel documentary maker, which has taken him all over the world and most recently to North Korea.
He revealed that when he and William, 36, chatted during the ceremony the Duke of Cambridge was keen to know which far flung corner of the world he intends to go to next.
The 'Pole to Pole' star said: ''He talked about where I was going next, any parts of the world I really wanted to go that I hadn't already - to which I normally say Middlesbrough. It's very, very nice to be recognised.''
Palin's fellow Python John Cleese previously turned down a knighthood and refused a CBE in 1996 and a peerage in 1999 and he thinks he'll be the only member of the group to get the honour.
Palin said: ''I'll probably be the only one.''
Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle and Terry Jones are the other surviving members of the Monty Python comedy troupe. Graham Chapman, the sixth member, died in 1989 at the age of 48.
