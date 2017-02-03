The 73-year-old funnyman established his reputation as a travel broadcaster and writer in the 1980s and 1990s by embarking on journeys including an 80-day round the world trip and a trek from the North to South Pole for a BBC television series.

To celebrate his achievements, Palin received an Outstanding Contribution Award at the event celebrating the best travel writing of 2016 at London's Pillar Hall on Thursday (02Feb17).

After being presented with his award by British Army officer and explorer Levison Wood, Michael said, "To be given an Outstanding Contribution Award for Travel Writing is a great honour. To be presented with it by an outstanding writer/adventurer like Levison Wood is icing on the cake."

According to editors at The Guardian newspaper, the star also used his acceptance speech to outline why he believed travel writing was important in a politically divided world.

"The best travel writing shows us the differences between us and what makes people special," he said. "That involves a whole way of looking at the world that is so completely different from the kneejerk reaction we are seeing from Washington (D.C.) at the moment."

Other winners at the Edward Stanford Awards included Levison, Madeleine Thien, and Tessa Kiros.