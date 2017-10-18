Michael Palin doesn't think he is a ''satirist''.

The 74-year-old comedian shot to fame as a part of Monty Python - also comprised of John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and the late Graham Chapman - but even though they were known for their comedy sketches which lampooned religion and politics, Palin has never considered his previous work to be satirical.

Instead, Palin thinks the troupe were keen on mocking people in power which is exactly what his latest film 'The Death of Stalin' also does.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the UK premiere on his latest movie at the Bluebird venue in London on Tuesday night (17.10.17), Palin said: ''I'm not really a satirist myself but I do see the absurdity of people in power. We did a number of those things with Python - people in authority being gently prodded and made to look as ridiculous, as we all are sometimes, so there was a sort of feeling of similarity doing this say doing the 'Life of Brian' - with a lot of people sitting around deciding what to call their revolutionary party.

''A lot of this film is about bureaucracy, it's about people giving themselves names and labels, which is quite funny I think. And it's a good escape route, comedy. I really think it is. These are difficult times, very difficult times but I think there has always been times like this.''

'The Death of Stalin' is the latest movie by Armando Iannucci and focuses on the former Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin living out his final days and the chaos in the communist nation which erupts following his death.

Palin - who stars alongside the likes of Jason Isaacs, Jeffry Tambor and Steve Buscemi - admitted he loves mocking politicians and thinks their personalities would be the same if they were in the playground.

He said: ''I'm also excelled at the fact that politicians and the way they are and you think what would they have been like in the playground?

''I think the relationships would have all been the same then, there would be the bully, the tough guy and the comedian. I always say none of us have grown up.''