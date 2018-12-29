Michael Palin has been knighted in the New Year Honours list.

The 75-year-old actor is set to become the first member of the world-famous 'Monty Python' comedy group to receive the accolade, which is a title awarded by the Queen for service to his country.

He said: ''I have been a knight before with my 'Monty Python' colleagues.

''So it's not the first time I've been a knight but this is, I suppose, the real thing. And I'm very surprised!

''What I feel very, very proud about is really that it's partly from travel, from geography.

''And the international aspect of the work I've done.

''I feel that that's very important nowadays when we tend to be sort of, boundaries and horizons are shrinking.''

Michael - who became a CBE in 2000 for his TV work - is being recognised for his services to travel and culture following his career as a writer and presenter of documentaries, which have taken him all over the world and most recently to North Korea.

But the 'Life of Brian' star revealed that while he is ecstatic about the accolade, he has plans to have a ''quiet celebration'' with ''just myself and a glass of Horlicks and then go to bed''.

Meanwhile, the iconic model Twiggy has been made a dame for services to fashion, the arts and charity.

The 69-year-old star - who rose to prominence in the 60s - admitted she's still in a state of shock.

Twiggy - whose real name is Lesley Lawson - said: ''I travelled the world as a fashion ambassador.

''I'm a proud Brit. So this is a wonderful, wonderful honour I can't believe it really. I haven't quite touched the ground really.''

Elsewhere, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, 'Dunkirk' director Christopher Nolan, broadcaster Chris Packham and actress Sophie Okonedo have all been awarded CBEs in the New Year Honours list.

Actor Jim Carter and actress Thandie Newton have both been made OBEs by the Queen.