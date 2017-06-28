Michael Nyqvist has passed away at the age of 56 after a year-long battle with lung cancer.
Michael Nyqvist has died at the age of 56.
The 'Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' star tragically passed away after a 12 month battle with lung cancer.
A statement released by a representative for the actor said: ''On behalf of Michael Nyqvist's representatives and family, it is with deep sadness that I can confirm that our beloved Michael, one of Sweden's most respected and accomplished actors, has passed away quietly surrounded by family after a year long battle with lung cancer.
''Michael's joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him. His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him. He is survived by his wife Catharina, and their children Ellen and Arthur.''
Since news broke of his tragic passing, celebrities have rushed to social media to pay their respects to the late actor.
Gerard Butler wrote on Twitter: ''Sending my condolences to Michael Nyqvist and his family. Incredibly talented and an extraordinary human being. My heart is broken.''
He also uploaded a video where he spoke of the joy at being able to work with Michael last year.
He added: ''I am rarely compelled to do this but Michael ... who I did a movie with last year, 'Code Red Killer' that hasn't come out yet, and I just found out he passed today.
''It feels important to send my condolences because out of all the movies I've made, he's right up there as one of my favourites, if not my favourite, of someone who just had such incredible talent and ... playfulness, but more than that such a incredible warmth ... It'll break my heart when we all sit together to watch this movie.''
