Michael Madsen has been sentenced to four days jail after pleading no contest to driving under the influence (DUI).

The 61-year-old actor was arrested in March after failing a field sobriety test administered by police after he crashed his Land Rover into a pole in Malibu, and the case made it to court on Thursday (15.08.19).

Michael pled no contest to one misdemeanor count of driving with a .10% blood alcohol content and as well as the brief jail term, TMZ reports he was also put on probation for five years and ordered to complete community service in the hospital morgue programme.

Following his arrest, the 'Reservoir Dogs' star was fired from his role as an NYPD officer in 'Chronicle of a Serial Killer', with sources confirming at the time that he was dropped as a result of his run-in with the law.

After the 'Hateful Eight' star was arrested his lawyer claimed the crash was likely due to him taking prescription medication at a different time than he usually does.

His attorney, Perry Wander, said: ''We are waiting for the blood report but we suspect that his accident was caused by side effects to medication that he was taking under a doctor's care.

''It works better when taken at night before bed and he took it earlier. Modifying the timing of drugs to achieve the greatest benefit with the lowest risk of unpleasant side effects is called drug chronotherapy.''

In 2013, Michael was court ordered to enrol in rehab for 30-days after he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The actor was pulled over by police in 2012 for ''erratically'' driving a red sports car along the California coast - however a plea deal was met which involved attending regular alcoholics anonymous meetings.