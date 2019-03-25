Michael Madsen has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The 61-year-old actor was detained by police after crashing his Range Rover into a pole on Sunday night (24.03.19) in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The 'Kill Bill' star was ''immediately suspected'' to have been drinking and was given a field sobriety test, according to TMZ.

The test revealed his Blood Alcohol Content was .10 while the legal limit is .08, leading Michael to be arrested for a misdemeanour DUI.

A spokesperson for the LA County Sheriff's Department confirmed: ''He was arrested for DUI last night at 9.21pm. His vehicle was a light SUV that did strike a pole [...] on Heathercliff road in the city of Malibu.''

The 'Hateful Eight' star's bail was set at $15,000 and Michael paid and was released this morning (25.03.19).

A representative for the actor claimed his crash was likely due to him taking prescription medication at a different time than he usually does.

His attorney, Perry Wander, told The Blast, ''We are waiting for the blood report but we suspect that his accident was caused by side effects to medication that he was taking under a doctor's care.

''It works better when taken at night before bed and he took it earlier. Modifying the timing of drugs to achieve the greatest benefit with the lowest risk of unpleasant side effects is called drug chronotherapy.''

And the lawyer explained his client plans to ''provide that defense in court if charges are filed.''

In 2013, Michael was court ordered to enrol in rehab for 30-days after he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The actor was pulled over by police in 2012 for ''erratically'' driving a red sports car along the California coast - however a plea deal was met which involved attending regular alcoholics anonymous meetings.