Michael Lohan wants heroin addicts and alcoholics in the US to be prescribed opiate-blocking drugs to help get them clean.

The 56-year-old former Wall Street trader - the father of actress Lindsay Lohan - has battled cocaine abuse and alcoholism throughout his life but is currently a recovering addict and acts as a counsellor with the Long Island Teen Challenge rehabilitation program.

Michael has now written a letter to President Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen questioning how heroin users are treated across America and has suggested that a new drug is introduced to aid rehabilitation for serious users and those whose lives are blighted by binge drinking.

The letter, obtained by the New York Post newspaper, reads: ''This epidemic is threatening our country far worse than the threat posed by Muslims trying to enter this country.

''As a matter of fact, more people died this year alone due to drug use, alcoholism and the illegal things going on in the treatment industry than all the terroristic activities in the United States in the last 20 years. All we're doing is replacing illegal heroin sold by dealers with prescription heroin (Suboxone) written by doctors. Once they overdose, we hopefully bring them back to life with Narcan. Then the addicts start abusing drugs again. The best treatment is Naltrexone, a proven opiate and alcohol blocker. Has the government ever even considered making compounds like Naltrexone mandatory as part of treatment plans? No!''

As well as Lindsay, Michael has three other children, Michael Jr, Ali and Dakota, with his ex-wife Dina, and two sons, Landon and Logan, with his second spouse Kate Major.