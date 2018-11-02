Michael Kors won't talk fashion at a dinner party.

The 59-year-old designer insists that when he spends time with his fashionable friends he doesn't suggest talking ''about shoes'' or clothes and he likes people to put their phones away so the guests can ''connect''.

Speaking to InStyle, he said: ''Other than taking a picture, put your phone down so that you are able to connect. Even with the most stylish women in the world, I've never said, 'Let's talk about shoes!'''

Michael created his dream dinner party for the publication and invited a host of A-list guests to his dinner including; Cynthia Erivo, Sutton Foster, Judith Light, Karen Elson, Tiffany Haddish, Savannah Guthrie and Naomi Watts, and he wanted his guests to reflect his taste in clothes.

He said: ''When I'm designing a collection, everything I do deals with yin and yang - my clothes are practical yet indulgent - and it's the same with the people I want to spend time with. They can be super-smart or silly.''

The designer recently expanded his fashion empire and bought Versace for $2.1 billion.

Announcing the purchase, John D. Idol - Michael Kors CEO - said: ''With the full resources of our group, we believe that Versace will grow to over $2 billion in revenues.''

Although Michael's own eponymous label is known for its more affordable prices, the creative genius has made it his ambition to break into the high-end fashion market and last year Michael Kors Holdings purchased luxury footwear brand Jimmy Choo Ltd for $1.35 billion.

After acquiring Jimmy Choo, he said: ''We are creating a global luxury fashion group. Our focus is on international fashion luxury that are industry leaders.''