Michael Kors wants Frank Ocean to wear his designs.

The 60-year-old designer thinks the 'Thinkin' Bout You' hitmaker's ''chic'' and ''effortless'' sense of style would be perfectly suited to his own creations in his new activewear capsule collection.

He told Britain's GQ magazine: ''The Michael Kors man knows what he wants and goes after it. He's a globetrotter with a never-ending desire for adventure. This capsule is for him...

''I'd like to see Frank Ocean in Michael Kors. He's stylish, chic and totally effortless.''

Michael believes menswear has changed by becoming more ''fun'' and less formal over the years.

He said: ''We're designing for the modern man who is constantly on the move.

''The reality is that men today aren't wearing traditional suits as often as they used to or in the same ways that they used to be worn. They're starting to have more fun with getting dressed.''

And the designer thinks his new Kors x Tech collection is ideal for men with a busy lifestyle who are always on the go.

He said: ''Men are picking styles that can take them anywhere in the world. They're looking for clothes that can keep up with their busy life and I think our new capsule checks that box.''

Michael is a particular fan of the range of bags incorporated into the new collection.

He said: ''The Kors x Tech backpacks and duffel bags are great. We've designed them with a lot of travel-friendly features, such as wheels and extra compartments for laptops, phones and everything else you might need to live a busy, jet-set life.''