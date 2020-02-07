Michael Kors is set to launch a limited-edition collection of James Bond bags.

The American fashion house has teamed up with the film franchise to celebrate the release of the hotly-anticipated instalment, 'No Time To Die' - which will be released in April - with a three-piece MKC x 007 Bond Capsule Collection.

Among the pieces, is a calf leather Bond Carryall priced at $2,350 (£1,810), and the cotton canvas Bond Duffel for $1,950 (£1,500).

Kors revealed he has been heavily inspired by the movies throughout his longstanding career and believes his accessories are a ''perfect fit'' for the 007 franchise.

Speaking of the collaboration, the 60-year-old fashion designer told WWD.com: ''When it comes to iconic jet-set sophistication, I think Bond is top of mind for a lot of people the world over. When this opportunity arose, we felt it was a great match.

''Jet-set glamour, sophistication, speed, energy - these are all words that come to mind when you think about the world of James Bond. They're also at the core of our brand DNA.''

Also in the collection is the the Bond Bancroft satchel, priced at $1,750 (£1,350), which will be seen in the upcoming 25th Bond film carried by Eve Moneypenny - played by Naomie Harris - who loved rocking the chic bag on set, which she called the perfect representation of the secretary.

The Oscar-nominated actress added: ''Moneypenny is usually carrying around a lot of vital information in her bag and filming hours are long. So it was great to have something so comfortable and easy to wear, as well as stylish.

''[It's] the perfect embodiment of Moneypenny's love of traditional workwear with designer, quirky funkiness.''

The MKC x 007 Bond Capsule Collection will be available in select Michael Kors stores, on michaelkors.com and 007.com, in late March.