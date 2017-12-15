Michael Kors has hailed Dame Helen Mirren and Tilda Swinton for having ''great style''.

The 58-year-old fashion designer has revealed he admires the two actresses for a number of reasons, as not only does the mogul think the pair have fantastic fashion sense, but he also thinks they have ''great taste'' and ''tonnes of talent''.

Asked about the stars he most admires to ES magazine, the entrepreneur said: ''Where do I start? I mean, Dame Helen Mirren and Tilda Swinton are always on my list; they have great style, great taste and tonnes of talent.''

And Michael has admitted he is also a huge fan of Mark Rylance and Daniel Day-Lewis, as well as Bette Midler.

He continued: ''Mark Rylance and Daniel Day-Lewis have unimaginable talent and remarkable range. And James Corden brings such joy to everything he does. He's a treasure.

''Bette Midler has the talent, the energy, the heart and the charm all at once. Her Dolly Levi is one for the ages.''

Michael is often jetting across the globe to shoot campaigns and show off his creations in catwalk shows, and he has revealed he enjoys nothing more than ''losing [himself] in theatre'' and watching a show.

Asked about what he does in his free time, he said: ''The greatest way to travel without getting on a plane is to lose yourself in theatre. I'm in Thailand with 'Anna and the King', New York with 'Rent', the American revolution with 'Hamilton'. Theatre is travel -- it transports you to another place and time.

''I think it's a great way to recharge your batteries and find inspiration. I go at least once a week.''