Michael Kors once made body suits for men.

The 57-year-old fashion designer - who launched his eponymous fashion label in 1981 - has revealed he created a unique all in one piece, which blended a shirt into Y-front briefs because he wanted to find an alternative for men who tucked the garment into their underwear.

Speaking in a game of Fact or Fiction with Blake Lively for Glamour magazine, the creative mastermind asked: ''I once designed bodysuits for men.''

To which the former 'Gossip Girl' star replied: ''Fact.''

The mogul then explained his inspiration behind the innovative design.

He said: ''Guys always tuck their shirts into their underwear. And I thought wouldn't it be the coolest, smartest idea in the world to actually attach your shirt to Y-front briefs.''

However the entrepreneur has revealed there was a danger of having a wardrobe malfunction with the product, which would undo if someone waved their hands in the air too quickly or vigorously.

He explained: ''So we had snaps at the bottom of the Y-front briefs, so if you raised your arm too quickly they'd snap.''

And Michael has revealed he decided on the name of the fashion house at a young age, and he has revealed there was a point when he could have risked naming his fashion house Chooch Anderson.

He said: ''I chose the name Michael Kors when I was five, or else my company would be called Chooch Anderson. It's fact.''

However, the 29-year-old actress believes Michael could use the name for a ''side brand'' in the future.

She joked: ''I think you could have a side brand called Chooch, like a lingerie line called Chooch.''

Meanwhile, Michael praised Blake during the quick fire round and has credited her as having ''amazing hair and style''.

He said: ''Blake and I have been friends for a long time and she always makes me laugh.

''I knew our fans would enjoy learning more about her and she definitely has a competitive side so inviting her to be a part of 'Glamour Games' was really a no-brainer.

''Her sense of humour and sunny disposition are infectious. I think the video will make people everywhere smile.

''She brings charm and optimism, not to mention amazing hair and style, to everything she does.''