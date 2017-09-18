Michael Kors is desperate to dress Queen Elizabeth II.

The 58-year-old designer - who founded his eponymous designer label in 1981 - thinks the 91-year-old monarch is the ''ultimate person'' he would love to style, because he believes she can pull off any outfit effortlessly.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, the creative mastermind said: ''She would be my ultimate person to be able to dress. To pull it off with such aplomb, it's amazing.''

The businessman - who has built up a long list of celebrity clientele including Kate Hudson and Jennifer Lawrence - believes ''consistency'' with a person's wardrobe choices is what defines a person's style.

He continued: ''She has total understanding of her life, her needs, what's the best part to show off... I love the consistency, I think it's brilliant. As the end of the day, consistency is what becomes style versus just fashion.''

And Michael strives to help make ''everyone'' of any shape, age or size to ''look great'' in their outfit.

He said: ''My job is to make everyone look great. Whether it's a teenager or an 84-year-old, whether it's an American size zero or an American size 16 ... I don't think it's like, 'Oh, if you can't fit into this box then you're not part of my club.''

Michael recently showcased his latest collection during New York Fashion Week, which saw model Ashley Graham grace his runway, and the mogul made sure everyone had natural hair and make-up because he wanted to show off their assets.

He explained: ''I said to Ashley when we had her fitting, 'You're an amazing beauty, everyone needs to see your body. The last thing I would do is put you in a tunic and a pair of elasticated trousers. Let's celebrate you.'''