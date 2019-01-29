Michael Kors' new spring campaign and the related two-day immersive experience is based on the ''connectivity'' of Bella along with other influential female celebrities.
Michael Kors' latest campaign is inspired by Bella Hadid's ''casual glamour''.
The 59-year-old designer's new spring campaign and the related two-day immersive experience at the Dolby SoHo space in New York was based on the ''connectivity'' of the younger generation, as well as the relaxed beauty of the model and other influential female celebrities.
In an interview with WWD, he said: ''People Bella's age, the whole idea for them is not just the actual physical travel, they're always on the move, whether it's physically going to a new place or also [being active].
''I mean, Liz Taylor and Sophia Loren were not kickboxing. Nor were they attached to their phones 24/7. That connectivity -- the younger you get, the more extreme it gets. So we wanted to sort of capture all of that movement that is part of today's culture.
''Bella or her sister [Gigi] or Blake Lively or Rihanna or Taylor [Swift], they're casual. They're glamorous and casual, so we had to somehow get all of that into it.''
The 22-year-old model praised the campaign, and insisted that her mother, Yolanda Hadid, was the perfect woman to illustrate the casual glamour the designer was trying to portray in the campaign.
She said: ''It's put-together without being put-together, which is really nice,''
''[My mom] was super relaxed, growing up; I remember her packing one pair of jeans and one pair of shoes. It was always just us three with her, and she would scoop us all up and that's how we would travel.''
The campaign's interactive experience will feature multiple rooms with installations for guests to capture ''moments'' on their own devices or installed camera systems and will also see visitors the chance to insert themselves into a re-created campaign set, which will feature props that encourage movement.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.