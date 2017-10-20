Michael Kors grew up around a ''family of fashionistas''.

The 58-year-old fashion designer - who founded his eponymous label in 1981 - has admitted a career at the helm of the fashion business was inevitable for him as most of his relatives were ''obsessed with clothes'' and involved in the industry in one way or another.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' about his upbringing and what influenced him, the creative mastermind said: ''I grew up in a family of fashionistas. My mom modelled, my grandfather was in the textile business, I had an uncle who was a manufacturer everyone was just obsessed with clothes.''

And Michael believes his career happened because he was in the ''right place at the right time'' as he used to design garments for a New York boutique where celebrities shopped.

He explained: ''We were just in the right place at the right time. So everyone from Goldie Hawn to Diana Ross to Jackie Kennedy, they were all clients.''

The mogul hasn't only worked with Goldie Hawn, but he has also partnered with the 71-year-old actresses daughter, Kate Hudson, on various projects over the years, including his latest philanthropic venture the Watch Hunger Stop campaign in support of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

And Michael is honoured to have joined forces with the 38-year-old star on the campaign, which encourages people to take a photograph of them wearing a t-shirt he designed with the emblem #WatchHungerStop for the organisation that leads to 50 meals being donated to those in need.

Speaking about his charity work, which saw him and the 'Almost Famous' beauty jet to Cambodia with WFP to see the impact of their project, Michael said: ''In this instance, every time you post something, we're donating 50 meals.

''I knew she'd be so great to be someone we can partner with in getting the message out there and she's been remarkable.''