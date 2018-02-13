Michael Kors has joined forces with fashion artist David Downton for a special capsule collection.

The world-famous designer has confirmed that the new collection is to debut at his runway show at the Beaumont Theater in New York City on Wednesday (14.02.18), with the capsule being made available in stores later this year.

Downton has previously worked with the likes of Vogue, Vanity Fair and Harper's Bazaar magazines, while he has also produced portraits for the likes of Cate Blanchett and Dita Von Teese.

The designer explained, according to Women's Wear Daily: ''This is our first collaboration with an artist for Michael Kors Collection, and it is very personal. David captures people's essence and style without feeling the need to draw every detail about them - it's the magic of a great illustrator.''

Kors is also set to host a dinner at JG Melon following the show to toast their partnership.

The announcement comes shortly after the fashion brand hailed its acquisition of Jimmy Choo as a success.

Michael Kors bought the British fashion house in November last year and the firm - which announced a revenue increase of 6.5 per cent to $1.44 billion for the third financial quarter - said it was pleased with the integration of the brand.

John D Idol, the company's chairman and chief executive officer, explained: ''We are pleased with our third quarter performance, which delivered better than expected results and saw the successful integration of Jimmy Choo into our luxury group.

''The Michael Kors brand continued to make progress on Runway 2020 initiatives across product innovation, brand engagement and customer experience.''