Michael Kiwanuka has postponed the rest of his March UK tour, after coming down with ''acute viral laryngitis''.

The 32-year-old singer/songwriter was forced to cut his Bournemouth show short on March 2 as he was too unwell to continue the gig, and now he's been told by doctors to have some time off to recover from the condition, which causes the inflammation of the larynx (voice box) and can include symptoms such as fever and a hoarse voice.

The shows affected include his planned performance as part of the 6 Music Festival at London's Camden Roundhouse on Friday night (06.03.20).

The BRIT-nomianted star will be working out ''the best way'' to reschedule the dates for when he is ''fit and healthy''.

In a handwritten letter to his fans, Michael announced on social media: ''Hi folks,

''I'm so sorry to say that the doctor has diagnosed me with acute viral laryngitis.

''I had to pull the Bournemouth show halfway through, and now I'm sad to say that I have to postpone the rest of the UK tour including tonight and the 6 Music Festival show.

''I'm so sad as this tour was a dream come true for me.

''Your support for this music has been so much that all I wanted to do was give the best shows I possibly could.

''Please stay tuned as I work out the best way to reschedule to get theses shows done when I'm fit and healthy.''

The organisers of 6 Music Festival have sent their well-wishes to the 'Cold Little Heart' singer for a speedy recovery.

In a statement issued to press, they said: ''Unfortunately, due to Michael Kiwanuka being diagnosed with acute laryngitis and on medical advice, he has had to pull out of his UK tour and his 6 Music Festival performance at the Roundhouse on Friday night.

''Everyone at 6 Music wishes him a swift recovery.''

The other dates cancelled are Brixton, Manchester, Cambridge, Leicester, Leeds, Newcastle and Glasgow.

All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.