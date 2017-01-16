Michael Kiwanuka says his BRIT Award nominations are a ''dream come true''.

The 29-year-old musician has been nominated for British Male Solo Artist and the coveted MasterCard British Album of the Year for 'Love & Hate' at the upcoming award ceremony, and has dubbed the recognition for his work as a ''great thing'' as it shows a step forward in the ''increase of diversity'' at the awards.

Speaking to BBC Radio news programme Newsbeat, the 'Home Again' hitmaker said: ''This is a dream come true and the increase in diversity is a great thing. The importance of diversity is that's what music is. It shows you another view point of how you think in your head and it makes you see the world differently.

''It's not just about the colour of your skin, but it's part of it.''

And it isn't just the 'Black Man In A White World' musician who has praised the awards for their increase in diversity.

Nao, who is nominated for British Female Solo Artist, said: ''The one thing about Britain is how amazingly diverse it is. We are all in this melting pot together.''

''Music is made by everyone and it's for everyone. Put all of us on the stage, black, white, fat, skinny, whatever.''

Whilst Craig David - who will battle it out against Michael in the British Male Solo Artist category - said he was ''excited'' about the calibre of the artists he is competing against.

He said: ''I'm really excited about the other people in the category. There have been some big albums from people this year, for example Skepta has had an incredible year.''

The increase in diversity in the nominations comes after 2016's awards saw just four of the 48 nominations given to members of minority groups.

This year, the BRIT Voting Academy - who decide the nominations - was shuffled to make room for more voters from minority groups. Now, 52% of voters are men whilst 48% are women, and 17% of voters come from an ethnic minority background.